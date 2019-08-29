'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek completes chemotherapy: 'I'm on the mend'

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says he's completed chemotherapy and will continue taping shows for the upcoming 36th season.

"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy. Thankfully, that is now over. I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now," Trebek said.

Trebek announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said that early on in his treatment he suffered from excruciating pain both on and off camera while working on "Jeopardy!"

"I was on the floor writhing in pain. It went from a 3 to an 11," Trebek said. "And it happened three or four times that day while we were taping. So, that was a little rough on me."

"Jeopardy!" and Alex Trebek are returning for more "answers and questions." He's been at his customary spot behind the lectern since taping resumed on July 22, with 40 shows for the new season already in the can. Season 36 premieres Monday, Sept. 9.

"Jeopardy!" airs weekdays at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

