'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek hints at retirement, suggests replacements

By Ken Haddad
“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is leaning towards retirement after his contract expires in 2020.

Trebek, who has hosted the game show since 1984, told TMZ's Harvey Levin that there's a "50/50 [chance] and a little less," that he'd return to the show after his contract expires in 2020.

Trebek, 78, has had health issues in recent years, even taking medical leave earlier this year for brain surgery. 

Trebek also named some potential replacements, including Los Angeles Kings play-by-play man Alex Faust and CNN legal analyst Laura Coates.

