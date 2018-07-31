'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek hints at retirement, suggests replacements

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is leaning towards retirement after his contract expires in 2020.

Trebek, who has hosted the game show since 1984, told TMZ's Harvey Levin that there's a "50/50 [chance] and a little less," that he'd return to the show after his contract expires in 2020.

Trebek, 78, has had health issues in recent years, even taking medical leave earlier this year for brain surgery.

Trebek also named some potential replacements, including Los Angeles Kings play-by-play man Alex Faust and CNN legal analyst Laura Coates.

I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! 🤷🏻‍♂️



I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan! 👑 — Alex Faust (@alex_faust) July 30, 2018

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.