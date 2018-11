Popular game show "Jeopardy" made fun of the Detroit Lions Monday night.

"As of 2018 this NFC North team had never even made the Super Bowl, much less won it, but by 2030? Gotta happen, right?"

Jeopardy Nov. 26, 2018.

Sports Illustrated tweeted out that Lions fans "might not want to watch Jeopardy today."

Hey, Detroit Lions fans — you might not want to watch Jeopardy today 😬 pic.twitter.com/kuYf43Wqsl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 27, 2018

