Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer continues his winning streak, closing in on Ken Jennings' record

You can watch "Jeopardy!" history being made weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4. James Holzhauer is a game show phenom - setting records and continuing his winning streak.

On May 24, 2019, Holzhauer passed the $2 million mark. After Tuesday's game, his 29-day winnings total is $2,254,938.

Track his progress here

Ken Jennings still retains the "Jeopardy!" records for Highest Winnings (regular-season play) and Consecutive Games Won, earning $2,520,700 during his 74-game winning streak.

Holzhauer talked about his method and aggressive betting strategy with The New York Times in April.

"You can see as soon as I get control of the board in the first game, I’m going for the $1,000 clues whenever I have the opportunity," he said. "The fact that I win and lose money all the time helps desensitize me, so I can write down $60,000 as the Final Jeopardy wager and not be trembling at the thought of losing that money."

Originally from Naperville, Illinois, the 34-year-old Las Vegas resident makes his money betting on sports.

Will James Holzhauer beat Ken Jennings' record? Check back here daily for the latest updates.



GOOD NEWS UPDATE! Alex Trebek met with his doctors to review his status after the first round of chemotherapy sessions and he has good news!

“They are VERY happy with the way I have responded to the chemo and in fact say that I am ‘near remission.’ I want to be clear that I am not cured and not in remission, but the doctors say they have never seen such a positive response to chemo. I believe that this response is due in large part to the thoughts and prayers of all of my friends, co-workers, and the millions of fans who have been sending positive energy on my behalf.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.