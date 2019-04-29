John Singleton, ‘Boyz n the Hood' director and writer, dies after massive stroke

CENTURY CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: John Singleton attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

John Singleton, the writer and director best known for his iconic film, "Boyz n the Hood," has passed away at the age of 51.

Singleton suffered a serious stroke two weeks ago and had been in a coma. His family made the decision to take him off life support on Monday.

Singleton, the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar for his 1991 drama "Boyz n the Hood," has also directed such other movies as "Poetic Justice," "Higher Learning," "2 Fast 2 Furious" and the 2000 remake of "Shaft."

His most recent work includes the FX show "Snowfall," about the rise of crack in Los Angeles.

Singleton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 26, 2003.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

