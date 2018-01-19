Journey and Def Leppard to play Comerica Park in July

Journey and Def Leppard are co-headlining a tour this year that will make a stop at Detroit's Comerica Park in July.

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums - Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park and San Diego’s Petco Park - as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Detroit show is set for Friday, July 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m.

