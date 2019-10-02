Kevin Smith says 'Clerks 3' is going to happen, original cast returning

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kevin Smith attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

DETROIT - The original cult classic "Clerks" was released in 1994 and was written, directed and co-produced by Kevin Smith. "Clerks II" was released in 2006.

The original film starred Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson, who are expected to return for what will be the third and final film. Smith worked on a script for "Clerks III" in 2013, but that script has been scrapped. This will be a completely new screenplay that Smith said he started writing Monday night.

"It'll be a movie that concludes a saga. It'll be a movie about how you're never too old to completely change your life. It'll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It'll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning," Smith said on Instagram.

