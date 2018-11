Meek Mill (full name: Robert Rihmeek Williams) is a 30-year-old rapper from Philadelphia. He's best known for his debut LP, 'Dreams and Nightmares.'

A new song from Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Rick Ross has the internet talking.

"What's Free," released on Thursday night, features the trio rapping on the "What's Beef" instrumental, made famous by the Notorious B.I.G.

Jay-Z made waves in the song by speaking about his relationship with Kanye West.

Listen to it below:

