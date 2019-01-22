LIVE STREAM: 2019 Oscar nominations announced on Jan. 22

LOS ANGELES - Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani will announce 2019 Oscar Nominations in a two-part presentation on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Watch the announcement live at 8:20 a.m. EST right here on ClickOnDetroit.

'Roma' leads streaming push into Oscar race

Netflix desperately wants to make its mark on the Oscar race, and in Alfonso Cuaron's autobiographical "Roma," it has its strongest contender yet. Yet the streaming service -- having roiled the TV business -- appears determined to storm the movie-awards competition in similar fashion, which means breaking rules and operating very much on its own terms.

Tellingly, two of the year's best films, "Roma" and "Cold War," come from Netflix and streaming rival Amazon. Moreover, the two have a great deal in common: Both are foreign-language period pieces set outside the US, which were shot in black and white, reflecting the latitude that comes with being relatively unfettered by traditional financial considerations.

Academy nixes adding 'popular film' category to Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is rethinking the addition of a popular film category to the Oscars after the idea proved to be largely unpopular.

"There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members," said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement Thursday. "We have made changes to the Oscars over the years -- including this year -- and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years."

‘Green Book’ takes top honor at the Producers Guild Awards

The Oscars race may have gotten a little clearer Saturday night as the race-themed road trip drama “Green Book” drove off with the top honor at the Producers Guild Awards, winning out over presumed front-runners like “Roma,” ″A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther.”

“When you make ‘Dumb and Dumber’ you never expect to get an award,” said “Green Book” producer and director Peter Farrelly as he accepted the Darryl F. Zanuck Award at the untelevised ceremony in Beverly Hills. He laughed that not only is this his first PGA awards, but that it’s the first time he has even heard of them.

“I’m so grateful to be in this business,” Farrelly said.

Ten films were up for the honor, including “BlacKkKlansman,” ″Bohemian Rhapsody,” ″Crazy Rich Asians,” ″The Favourite,” ″A Quiet Place” and “Vice.” In the broader awards race, the PGAs are a closely-watched event. The Darryl F. Zanuck Award winner has gone on to win the best picture Oscar 20 out of 29 times, including last year with “The Shape of Water.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.