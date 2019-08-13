Ludacris sends love to Detroit from Ireland in late-night Instagram video

David Becker/Getty Images

DETROIT - Ludacris is sending love to Detroit from overseas.

The rapper, actor and songwriter posted a video message to Instagram over the weekend from Dublin, Ireland.

Ludacris met someone at the front desk of his hotel and talked to him about visiting the U.S. The man said he visited major cities in the U.S., but Detroit was his favorite.

The man, "Mike," said he was in Detroit for Movement and thought it "was absolutely savage."

Ludacris doubled down on the Detroit love, saying he has always loved Detroit, adding Detroiters are some of the "realest people on earth."

