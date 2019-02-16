Man gets free Valentine's Day meal after being 'stood up' by fake date

What would happen if you went to Outback Steakhouse on Valentine's Day and pretended to get stood up by a date that never existed?

Twitter user @baconflavoring asked that very question and because there's only one way to find the answer -- he tried it -- and spoiler alert, it worked.

After an evening of staring across an empty table, leaving fake voicemails, and just generally acting sad he got a free steak. He said a couple at the restaurant paid his bill for him.

So, is he a hero or a villain?

@baconflavoring said he donated $50 to the ACLU after everything was said and done. Outback Steakhouse wasn't mad about it either as they invited him via Twitter to bring a "real date" and the meal would be on them.

The tweets are embedded below:

if I went to Outback Steakhouse by myself tonight and asked for a table for 2, then got progressively sadder as the night went on alone, do you think they’d give me my steak for free? — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 14, 2019

I just got here. there is a 45 minute wait for a table for 2.



GOOD THING I CALLED AHEAD! — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

there’s still a 10ish minute wait though.



“oh that’s okay, this works perfectly - she said she was running a bit late anyway” — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

in case you were wondering whether I’m taking this seriously...



y’all. i wore a suit jacket. pic.twitter.com/Xlae1xXQxi — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

“well I remember she said she loves chardonnay so why don’t we start with a glass of that” pic.twitter.com/JthgEouLqS — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

i just pretended to leave a voicemail saying “I’m here, let me know when you’re on your way” as my waiter walked by — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

finished the first loaf of bread pic.twitter.com/2BnCMMm2I4 — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

when I parked, I took the jumper cables in my trunk out of the bag they came in and stuff some shoebox paper I had in the backseat into it to make it look like a bought a present — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

i mean there can’t be a sadder image than a guy in a suit



at Outback Steakhouse



alone



on Valentine’s Day



sitting across from an untouched decanter of white wine. — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

the second log of bread came. didn’t cut it. took it to the face and finished it in less than 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/SChl6Rfw4w — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

it’s 9:45. the kitchen closes in 15 minutes. i’m going to wait until my waiter comes by and i’m gonna finish the wine in one swig from the decanter - no glass necessary — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

i ordered my steak. this dude is walking on EGGSHELLS around me. i’ve never seen someone scoop glassware as smoothly as he took the untouched glass and empty decanter from the table — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

the waiter just talked to the bartender. i’m sitting in a booth at the bar and every single person within eye range has glanced at me at some point during the evening. — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

audio of a fake voicemail I just left in earshot of anyone still at the bar pic.twitter.com/LfIttzT3u6 — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

the menu is gone but my forlorn lover lives on in the form of water, silverware, and a lone plate.



i have named her Katherine. pic.twitter.com/rnTYJrGnPH — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

Katherine is a consultant at Deloitte. She lives in Arlington, that’s why I chose this spot.



We met at the grocery store. We both went for the same bag of shredded cheese.



She seemed so excited for our Valentine’s Day date. — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

steak’s here. blue cheese crumbles melted on top. restaurant’s closed. how long can I stare into the distance before taking a bite? pic.twitter.com/w7bhvIAyne — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

i have started crying. — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

10 minutes have gone by. haven’t touched the steak. the restaurant closed 25 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/rA2Ni6kaQt — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

i still haven’t gotten a check. i KNOW this waiter is getting ready to clock out for the night. — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

UPDATE: a couple at the bar paid for my meal for me.



this mission?



SUCCESSFUL. — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

as a thank you to that couple who bought my dinner, I’ve donated $50 to ACLU.



spread love y’all. — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

i took all my food to go. all. of. it. ate three bites of mac n cheese and never once touched the steak. my mans gave me a to go Dr Pepper so I’m leaving him a $20 tip pic.twitter.com/9tjOy7K0FG — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

one last thing - the waiter came to clean my table as I left. he put his hand on my shoulder, looked me dead in the eye like a father about to tell his son that grandma died, and said



“take care of yourself. don’t let them get you down.”



put this man in the waiter hall of fame — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

@Outback pls don’t get mad at me for this I love your steak so much — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

How about you bring in a real date and the meal’s on us? The love connection is up to you though. ♥️ Send us a DM so we can make it happen. — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) February 15, 2019

