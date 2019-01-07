Michigan's Greta Van Fleet to perform on 'Saturday Night Live' Jan. 19

Greta Van Fleet, a band from Frankenmuth, Michigan, is set to perform on "Saturday Night Live" this month.

"SNL" announced the news Monday afternoon. The band will be joined by host Rachel Brosnahan on Jan. 19.

Their debut full length studio album, "Anthem of the Peaceful Army," was released on October 19, 2018 and topped the Billboard Rock Album charts in the first week after its release.

They recently played multiple sold out shows in Detroit.

Starting 2019 on a ✨marvelous✨ note. #SNL pic.twitter.com/EzjcqJgo8B — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 7, 2019

It is an honor to announce that we will join @nbcsnl’s esteemed legacy on January 19! The brilliant @RachelBros will host the special broadcast, their first of the year. pic.twitter.com/udqGYjz67Q — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) January 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.