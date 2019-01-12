Michigan's 2019 Faster Horses Festival lineup revealed

BROOKLYN, Mich. - Faster Horses Festival revealed its headliners and the first wave of performers slated to take the stage at Michigan International Speedway in July.

Headliners include Keith Urban, Toby Keith and Zac Brown Band.

Other artists include Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion, Kip Moore, Randy Houser, Brett Young, Michael Ray, Lanco, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dylan Scott, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbury, Morgan Evans, Lindsay Ell and Tyler Rich.

The festival draws thousands to MIS each summer for three days of music and camping. This year's festival will be held July 19-21.

Tickets for previous attendees are available. Festival passes are available to the general public beginning Jan. 25.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.