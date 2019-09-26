25 albums celebrating 25th anniversaries in 2019

DETROIT - Whether it be bands just getting started or seasoned musicians with a long discography already, 1994 was full of great album releases.
The year saw artists such as The Notorious B.I.G. and Weezer dropping their first albums, while other artists, such as Pantera, had several records already out.
Check out these albums that celebrated 25th anniversaries this year:
Dookie -- Green Day
Third studio album
Released: Feb. 1, 1994
Mellow Gold -- Beck
Third studio album
Released: March 1, 1994
The Downward Spiral -- Nine Inch Nails
Second studio album
Released: March 8, 1994
Superunknown -- Soundgarden
Fourth studio album
Released: March 8, 1994
Far Beyond Driven -- Pantera
Seventh studio album
Released: March 22, 1994
Not a Moment Too Soon -- Tim McGraw
Second studio album
Released: March 22, 1994
Smash -- The Offspring
Third studio album
Released: April 8, 1994
Live Through This -- Hole
Second studio album
Released: April 12, 1994
Illmatic -- Nas
First studio album
Released: April 19,1994
Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik -- OutKast
First studio album
Released: April 26, 1994
American Recordings -- Johnny Cash
81st studio album
Released: April 26, 1994
Ill Communication -- Beastie Boys
Fourth studio album
Released: May 31, 1994
Weezer (Blue Album) -- Weezer
First studio album
Released: May 10, 1994
Regulate...G Funk Era -- Warren G
First studio album
Released: June 7, 1994
Purple -- Stone Temple Pilots
Second studio album
Released: June 7, 1994
Who I Am -- Alan Jackson
Fifth studio album
Released: June 28, 1994
Grace -- Jeff Buckley
First studio album
Released: Aug. 23, 1994
Definitely Maybe -- Oasis
First studio album
Released: Aug. 29, 1994
Ready to Die -- The Notorious B.I.G.
First studio album
Released: Sept. 13, 1994
Monster -- R.E.M.
Ninth studio album
Released: Sept. 27, 1994
No Need to Argue -- The Cranberries
Second studio album
Released: Oct. 3, 1994
Korn -- Korn
First studio album
Released: Oct. 11, 1994
Bedtime Stories -- Madonna
Sixth studio album
Released: Oct. 25, 1994
Vitalogy -- Pearl Jam
Third studio album
Released: Nov. 22, 1994
Sixteen Stone -- Bush
First studio album
Released: Dec. 6, 1994
