25 albums celebrating 25th anniversaries in 2019

DETROIT - Whether it be bands just getting started or seasoned musicians with a long discography already, 1994 was full of great album releases.

The year saw artists such as The Notorious B.I.G. and Weezer dropping their first albums, while other artists, such as Pantera, had several records already out.

Check out these albums that celebrated 25th anniversaries this year:

Dookie -- Green Day

Third studio album

Released: Feb. 1, 1994

Mellow Gold -- Beck

Third studio album

Released: March 1, 1994

The Downward Spiral -- Nine Inch Nails

Second studio album

Released: March 8, 1994

Superunknown -- Soundgarden

Fourth studio album

Released: March 8, 1994

Far Beyond Driven -- Pantera

Seventh studio album

Released: March 22, 1994

Not a Moment Too Soon -- Tim McGraw

Second studio album

Released: March 22, 1994

Smash -- The Offspring

Third studio album

Released: April 8, 1994

Live Through This -- Hole

Second studio album

Released: April 12, 1994

Illmatic -- Nas

First studio album

Released: April 19,1994

Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik -- OutKast

First studio album

Released: April 26, 1994

American Recordings -- Johnny Cash

81st studio album

Released: April 26, 1994

Ill Communication -- Beastie Boys

Fourth studio album

Released: May 31, 1994

Weezer (Blue Album) -- Weezer

First studio album

Released: May 10, 1994

Regulate...G Funk Era -- Warren G

First studio album

Released: June 7, 1994

Purple -- Stone Temple Pilots

Second studio album

Released: June 7, 1994

Who I Am -- Alan Jackson

Fifth studio album

Released: June 28, 1994

Grace -- Jeff Buckley

First studio album

Released: Aug. 23, 1994

Definitely Maybe -- Oasis

First studio album

Released: Aug. 29, 1994

Ready to Die -- The Notorious B.I.G.

First studio album

Released: Sept. 13, 1994

Monster -- R.E.M.

Ninth studio album

Released: Sept. 27, 1994

No Need to Argue -- The Cranberries

Second studio album

Released: Oct. 3, 1994

Korn -- Korn

First studio album

Released: Oct. 11, 1994

Bedtime Stories -- Madonna

Sixth studio album

Released: Oct. 25, 1994

Vitalogy -- Pearl Jam

Third studio album

Released: Nov. 22, 1994

Sixteen Stone -- Bush

First studio album

Released: Dec. 6, 1994

Love new music?

Sign up for the Friday Finds newsletter here

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.