Music

25 albums celebrating 25th anniversaries in 2019

Albums released in 1994

By Amber Ainsworth

DETROIT - Whether it be bands just getting started or seasoned musicians with a long discography already, 1994 was full of great album releases.

The year saw artists such as The Notorious B.I.G. and Weezer dropping their first albums, while other artists, such as Pantera, had several records already out.

Check out these albums that celebrated 25th anniversaries this year:

Dookie -- Green Day
Third studio album
Released: Feb. 1, 1994

Mellow Gold -- Beck
Third studio album
Released: March 1, 1994

The Downward Spiral -- Nine Inch Nails
Second studio album
Released: March 8, 1994

Superunknown -- Soundgarden
Fourth studio album
Released: March 8, 1994

Far Beyond Driven -- Pantera
Seventh studio album
Released: March 22, 1994

Not a Moment Too Soon -- Tim McGraw
Second studio album
Released: March 22, 1994

Smash -- The Offspring
Third studio album
Released: April 8, 1994

Live Through This -- Hole
Second studio album
Released: April 12, 1994

Illmatic --  Nas
First studio album
Released: April 19,1994

Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik -- OutKast
First studio album
Released: April 26, 1994

American Recordings -- Johnny Cash
81st studio album
Released: April 26, 1994

Ill Communication -- Beastie Boys
Fourth studio album
Released: May 31, 1994

Weezer (Blue Album) -- Weezer
First studio album
Released: May 10, 1994

Regulate...G Funk Era -- Warren G
First studio album
Released: June 7, 1994

Purple -- Stone Temple Pilots
Second studio album
Released: June 7, 1994

Who I Am -- Alan Jackson
Fifth studio album
Released: June 28, 1994

Grace -- Jeff Buckley
First studio album
Released: Aug. 23, 1994

Definitely Maybe -- Oasis
First studio album
Released: Aug. 29, 1994

Ready to Die -- The Notorious B.I.G.
First studio album
Released: Sept. 13, 1994

Monster -- R.E.M.
Ninth studio album
Released: Sept. 27, 1994

No Need to Argue -- The Cranberries
Second studio album
Released: Oct. 3, 1994

Korn -- Korn
First studio album
Released: Oct. 11, 1994

Bedtime Stories -- Madonna
Sixth studio album
Released: Oct. 25, 1994

Vitalogy -- Pearl Jam
Third studio album
Released: Nov. 22, 1994

Sixteen Stone -- Bush
First studio album
Released: Dec. 6, 1994

Love new music?
Sign up for the Friday Finds newsletter here

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.