Big Sean dedicates emotional verse to Nipsey Hussle at Dreamville Festival

Detroit's Big Sean delivered an emotional tribute to Nipsey Hussle, a friend and fellow artist who was shot and killed last week in Los Angeles.

Big Sean, performing at the Dreamville Festival, dedicated a verse to Nipsey. After the verse, Sean also thanked Nipsey for everything he contributed.

“I can still feel his consciousness. Nipsey, I just wanna say bro, thank you for teaching everybody so much. Thank you for the inspiration," Sean said.

Big Sean Raps New Verse Honoring Nipsey Hussle 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XxGK7o5CaB — DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 7, 2019

The Grammy-nominated artist was shot last Sunday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. In a statement, police said Eric Holder walked up to Nipsey and two other men as they stood outside a business in a strip mall on West Slauson Boulevard.

He fired multiple times and then ran to a nearby alley where a vehicle -- "driven by an unidentified female" -- was waiting for him, police said. Holder entered from the passenger side and the vehicle fled, authorities said.

Nipsey died in the shooting and the two other men were injured and transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.