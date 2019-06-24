Classic Rock Bracket: Van Halen is a force

Did you know that when Van Halen first started they were called Genesis and Eddie Van Halen was doing lead vocals?

David Lee Roth eventually joined the Van Halen brothers, the band name was changed to Mammoth for obvious reasons, and then finally Van Halen -- also for obvious reasons.

Personally, Roth is the voice of Van Halen. I respect some of the Sammy Hagar years, but those first five Van Halen albums between 1978 and 1984 are my favorites. Only David Lee Roth can get me to run with the devil with such glee and to "Jump" so enthusiastically.

Eddie Van Halen is always up there on the lists of guitar rock "gods." Just listen to the first self-titled "Van Halen" album. His skills are on display all the way through. He had a way of speeding things up and adding face-melting riffs and solos all over the place. It's really impressive and downright exhausting to imagine someone playing a guitar the way he does. He has a distinct style and sound, and he proved to be extremely versatile with the instrument.

I have Van Halen going pretty far in the ClickOnDetroit Classic Rock Bracket based on Eddie's guitar prowess alone. But the band overall churned out hit after hit for more than a decade. They are a force.

I share "Jump" from the hits-packed "1984" album here because the whole band just looks so happy in this video with Roth bouncing around. To me, that's what Van Halen is all about. This is a pump-up band. You can't listen to them and feel down -- they're all about picking you up, getting you amped, and just plain rocking out.