Classic Rock Bracket: Vote in the championship round

Zeppelin vs. Beatles?!

By Jason Carr - Digital Anchor/Live in the D host, Ken Haddad, Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

No matter what generation you fit into, classic rock is likely part of your music catalog.

The classic rock era has transcended generations, garnering fans of all ages, while enjoying a rebirth in energy thanks to new movies like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocketman."

Well, we decided to have a little fun. What better way to unite us all than music? We launched a Classic Rock Bracket, in hopes of deciding who Metro Detroiters call the best classic rock act ever.

We made it to the final four acts last week: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Van Halen.

The Beatles beat Van Halen and Led Zeppelin beat The Rolling Stones, setting up a heavyweight championship battle. The Beatles vs. Led Zeppelin! (Scroll down to vote)

How did we decide the bracket?

Luckily for us, we have a classic rock expert on our team. Local 4 host Jason Carr is a former radio disk jockey and dedicated lover of the classic rock genre.

Jason put together a 64-team bracket, seeded 1-16, in four different regions, to help us decide who is the best. Read more: Jason Carr explains his methodology

Here's a look at the bracket to this point:

Vote in the championship round below:

