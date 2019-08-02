Friday Finds: New music to check out – Aug. 2, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Single Again -- Big Sean

Detroit rapper Big Sean dropped a song and video this week, and it features some familiar sights.

Beyond being filmed in the Motor City, Sean enlisted the help of Local 4 for the video. Anchor Rhonda Walker made an appearance as a reporter in the video, while Sean sings on top of a WDIV news truck as protestors surround him.

Sean raps about living for himself and focusing on his own life after a breakup. His ex, Jhene Aiko, joins him on the track. The pair split earlier this year.

He also released another song, "Overtime," recently.

Sean stepped away from releasing music for a bit before opening up about depression and anxiety in a series of videos posted to his Instagram in March.

If you like "Single Again," here are some other songs by Big Sean worth checking out:

Voices in My Head/Stick to the Plan | Inspire Me | Beware | Blessings | Jump Out the Window |

I'll Be Back Someday -- Tegan & Sara

Canadian indie pop duo Tegan and Sara released the first single from their upcoming album "Hey, I'm Just Like You."

You might catch yourself bobbing your head along to this hit. Even if you're losing yourself in the beat, you won't miss the vulnerable moments that lie in the lyrics, just under the surface.

The album is expected to be released on Sept. 27. It will be their ninth studio album. It's composed of 12 songs that they initially wrote as teenagers and rerecorded.

"'To the end, my friend', oh, what a lie / Oh, what a lie / If I could pretend, if I could lie / If I could lie / But I can't say / No, I can't stay"

Tegan and Sara are going to be in Royal Oak and the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Thursday Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

If you like "I'll Be Back Someday," here are some other songs by Tegan & Sara worth checking out:

Closer | I Was A Fool | Goodbye, Goodbye | Call It Off | Now I'm All Messed Up |

I'm Sorry - LOYALS

"I'm Sorry" is an energetic track that isn't only an apology but an acknowledgment that sorry wasn't enough to fix a broken relationship.

The song reminisces on better days and the darker, bad sides of what was, while still keeping up a fast, catchy pace.

"My heart is heavy and I take the blame / But I don't know what else to say / Cuz sorry didn't fix us."

If you like "I'm Sorry," here are some other songs by LOYALS worth checking out:

Skyline | Hold On | Bail Out | Alright | Gone |

You And I (Acoustic) -- Barnes Courtney

Barnes Courtney released an acoustic version of his single "You and I." It takes the song back a step and carries emotion in a different way than the original -- it almost feels like a completely different song. But, that's not a bad thing.

"Well, I know they said I'm bad news / That I wouldn't treat you right / Got no money in my pocket / Guess I have to hitch a ride / I would flag down any motorist / I'd run the whole damn fight / For you and I, you and I, you and I"

His upcoming album, "404" is aimed at exploring feelings of loss, absence, frustration and the "search for something that seemed like it would always be there until one day, suddenly, it wasn’t: his childhood."

The album is expected to be released on Sept. 6.

If you like "You And I (Acoustic)," here are some other songs by Barnes Courtney worth checking out:

You And I | Glitter & Gold | Fire | 99 | Never Let You Down |

I Wish You'd Make Me Cry -- UPSAHL

UPSAHL's newest release blasts a relationship that's just a bit too perfect.

In the fiery track, she asks for a fight or some sort of drama because things are going so well, no matter what she does or says.

"When I'm getting bored, I start some drama," UPSAHL sings.

In a way, it comes off as a song about seeking toxic love because it's what she knows and has come to expect from her relationships.

If you like "I Wish You'd Make Me Cry," here are some other songs by UPSAHL worth checking out:

Drugs | Kiss Me Now | The Other Team | Rough | Stressed |

Other songs to check out:

Facts -- Kevin Gates

Never Be Sorry -- Old Dominion

Origami -- SIAS

Undefeated -- Future feat. Lil Keed

Smile -- DJ Snake feat. Bryson Tiller

Upcoming shows:

