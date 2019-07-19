Friday Finds: New music to check out – July 19, 2019

UPSAHL opens for Max Frost at The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor on March 18, 2019. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Time -- NF

NF’s newest track focuses on how a mental state can affect relationships.

“I know that I can be a difficult person / I'm a stress case, drive you up the wall when I'm workin' / Actually, I'm probably worse when I'm not, you don't deserve it / Make you nervous 'cause you know I'ma break soon.”

It’s my favorite song that the Michigan rapper has released from his upcoming album. It’s a highly relatable track that I feel the more I listen to it.

NF runs through the parts of him that make a relationship difficult, touches on sides of him that a partner also has, making things challenging, and sums up the song with how things will be OK if he has time.

The new album, “The Search,” is slated to drop July 26.

NF will perform at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13 and Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Sterling Heights on Sept. 14.

If you like "Time" here are some other songs by NF worth checking out:

When I Grow Up | The Search | Mansion | Wait | My Life |

Wild Roses -- Of Monsters and Men

The new release by Of Monsters and Men will leave you with the desire to go dancing in the rain.

The song was dropped ahead of their upcoming third album "Fever Dream" which is expected to be released July 26.

"The song shows an introverted side to the album and is influenced by a bit of dance music and Joseph Campbell's 'The Power of Myth' and what it is like to lean into your sadness," the group said on Facebook.

"Down by the creek I couldn't sleep / So I followed a feeling / Sounds like the vines they are breathing / And I've seen the way the seasons change / When I just give it time / But I feel out of my mind / All the time / In the night I am wild-eyed / And you got me now"

The Icelandic folk/pop band formed in 2010. Their debut album "My Head Is An Animal" reached the No. 1 position in Australia, Iceland, Ireland and the U.S. Rock and Alternative Charts.

If you like "Wild Roses" here are some other songs by Of Monsters and Men worth checking out:

Alligator | Little Talks | King And Lionheart | Wolves Without Teeth | I Of The Storm |

Death of Me -- PVRIS

PVRIS’ newest track garnered both positive feedback and a lot of criticism for its sound that some believed strays too far from the band’s music.

Vocalist Lynn Gunn snapped back at comments that the new song was a pop song on her Instagram and showed gratitude for those who like the sound.

“I’m really happy that it’s making a lot of other people happy/they’re embracing change and growth. I’m very grateful for those people,” she posted.

The song definitely has a pop energy to it, but it works well and it’s far from a bad thing.

The track is all about chasing a love that is wrong, knowing it’s wrong, and still wanting it. It’s highly relatable and describes such a situation perfectly.

“This love looks like a loaded gun / A noose around my neck or a sweet poison / If it gets in the wrong hands, then we're (expletive).”

If you like "Death of Me" here are some other songs by PVRIS worth checking out:

Holy | White Noise | Half | Anyone Else | Let Them In |

45 (A Matter of Time) -- Sum 41

Sum 41 recently dropped a highly political track that takes aim at President Donald Trump.

The band purposely avoids referring to the president by name in “45 (A Matter of Time),” saying in the song that he’s just a number.

“So tell me is this what the future primitive world's supposed to be? / A total abomination is what it looks like to me / No reasonable explanation, you call it a declaration / A bigot to all, we're sick of it all, can we all stand up?”

It’s a fiery song full of discontent for Trump and hopes that he’ll face retribution.

Sum 41’s new album, “Order in Decline,” is due out Friday.

If you like "45 (A Matter of Time) here are some other songs by Sum 41 worth checking out:

Never There | Pieces | We’re All to Blame | With Me | Still Waiting |

Remember The Name -- Ed Sheeran feat. Eminem & 50 Cent

Ed Sheeran released a catchy new song featuring Eminem and 50 Cent.

The song is featured on his No.6 Collaborations Project. In the album he works with many artists ranging from Justin Bieber to Cardi B and more.

"Twenty years old is when I came in the game / And now it's eight years on and you remember the name / And if you thought I was good, well, then I'm better today / But it's ironic how you people thought I'd never be great / I like my shows open-air, Tokyo to Delaware / Put your phones in the air if you wanna be rocked / You know I want way more than I already got / Give me a song with Eminem and 50 Cent in the club"

If you like "Remember The Name" here are some other songs by Ed Sheeran worth checking out:

Give Me Love | The A Team | Antisocial | I Don't Care | Put It All On Me |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

The Struts at The Fillmore in Detroit on July 19 (Friday)

Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on July 19-21

Sad Summer Festival at Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac on July 21 (Sunday)

Mo Pop Festival at West Riverfront Park in Detroit on July 27-28

Shawn Mendes at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Aug. 5 (Monday)

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.