Friday Finds: New music to check out – June 14

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

With You -- Kaskade & Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor teamed up with DJ and producer Kaskade on her newest release, “With You.”

The song focuses on spending time with someone but not getting what you want from the relationship.

“Do you know how much time I would be saving if I didn’t let you into my head / Let you into my bed?”

In the song, Trainor challenges the person who is wasting her time to offer her more, noting she would be fine without them.

“Stop saying that you’re mine / Ima need a better reason to be spending all my time with you.”

The track is relatable, as Trainor repeatedly sings about basically getting caught up in someone over and over again, despite knowing it isn’t enough.

Though this little blurb makes it sound like a dark, depressing track, it’s not – it’s actually pretty upbeat, and Kaskade’s presence on the song only enhanced that.

If you like "With You" here are some other songs by Kaskade & Meghan Trainor worth checking out:

Sweet Memories | Tight | Play with Me | Just Got Paid | Me Too |

Nocturnal Creatures -- Bastille

Bastille released their album "Doom Days" Friday, and it sends the listener on a poignant journey over the course of 11 songs.

The album itself follows the story of one apocalyptic night and concludes the next morning with a little bit of hope on the kitchen floor, according to the band.

Lead singer Dan Smith's melodic voice resonates as he gives the lyrics a life beyond just what has been written. The evocative song has a nostalgic vibe to it, with the beat and lyrics colliding to make a sound that's truly stunning.

"We're nocturnal creatures, we own the night / And we don't need a reason if we want to lose our minds / We're nocturnal creatures, drawn to the flame / And the morning doesn't reach us / Well, not until we want it to, want it to"

Bastille will be playing at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit on Oct. 1.

If you like "Nocturnal Creatures" here are some other songs by Bastille worth checking out:

Bad Decisions | The Waves | Those Nights | 4AM | Another Place |

Lovin' on You -- Luke Combs

“Lovin’ on You” is an energetic, fun love song.

In it, Combs sings about the things he likes: “I like a bobber on the water / Hookin' 'em and reelin' 'em in / I like a Friday night slow ride / Brooks & Dunn B side / Hit rewind, spinnin' again / I like a strong shot of whiskey / The way a Marlboro hits me / And some broken in cowboy boots.”

But while he likes a lot, he’s in love with lovin’ on a girl, he croons.

“Girl I'm in love with lovin' on you / I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room.”

It’s a toe-tapping track, but then again, it seems like every song Combs’ releasing is a toe-tapping jam.

If you like "Lovin' on You" here are some other songs by Luke Combs worth checking out:

Beer Never Broke My Heart | Beautiful Crazy | One Number Away | Don't Tempt Me | This One's For You |

Rescue Me -- Marshmello feat. A Day to Remember

A Day to Remember’s first new music in three years comes in the form of a collaboration with producer and DJ Marshmello.

“Rescue Me” blends ADTR’s drumming, guitars and frontman Jeremy McKinnon’s vocals with club-vibe. It’s an interesting combination.

An important thing to remember when listening to the track is that it’s a Marshmello song featuring ADTR, not the other way around, so the style might not be one would expect from the Florida rockers.

When I heard a preview of the track a few days ago, I really wasn’t sure how I would feel about it. ADTR and Marshmello just seemed like a strange mix, but it works.

Even if the song only had the ADTR instrumentals and Jeremy’s singing, it sounds more like the band’s newest music, with a calmer vibe than their heavier, older work.

Since the song isn’t their song, it can’t really be used to gauge what potential new music may sound like, but it opens the door for speculation.

If you like "Rescue Me" here are some other songs by Marshmello and A Day to Remember worth checking out:

Happier | Here With Me | Wolves | The Plot to Bomb the Panhandle | Homesick |

On a Roll -- Ashley O (Miley Cyrus)

Donning another new persona, this time for the Netflix series "Black Mirror," Miley Cyrus is featured in a new music video. This time she's known as "Ashley O," a character from season 5 episode 3 of the popular series.

The song itself is pretty repetative but extremely catchy. If it's released to streaming platforms and the radio it'll likely become overplayed quickly. The song itself is a poppy rework of "Head Like A Hole" by Nine Inch Nails, which -- spoiler alert -- Miley Cyrus' character sings at the end of the episode (and it's kind of great).

If you like "On a Roll" here are some other songs by Miley Cyrus worth checking out:

Mother's Daughter | Unholy | Cattitude feat. RuPaul | The Most | Jolene |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

Citizen at The Majestic in Detroit on June 15 (Saturday)

New Kids on the Block at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 18 (Tuesday)

Thomas Rhett at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on June 20 (Thursday)

Lovelythebad at The Majestic in Detroit on June 21 (Friday)

Dierks Bentley at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on June 29 (Saturday)

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

