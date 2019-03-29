Friday Finds: New music to check out – March 29, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

Songs we have on repeat this week:

Only The Lonely Survive -- Marianas Trench

Marianas Trench released their latest album, "Phantoms," which is composed of 10 tracks that encapsulate the feelings that haunt you post-breakup, especially when the relationship was a whirlwind.

"Only The Lonely Survive" is technically the second track on the album. It follows an introductory track that's only one minute and eight seconds long. "Only The Lonely Survive" starts off with a slow introduction and quickly builds until the drum hits and the vocals come in. From the very begriming, it's clear what the song is about:

"I don't know how you feel yourself / But I'd rather hurt here than be happy somewhere else / No one will scar me like you do / But no one will ever be compared, compared to you"

My impression of this song -- and the entire album, really -- is that it's dedicated to one of those relationships that immediately lit a fire in the back of your head. You fell in love and it happened quickly. The bond you built with that other person blossomed seemingly overnight, but what comes up must come down -- and the lows were just as impactful as the highs. Still, you stayed until you couldn't any longer, or until they left you -- and now you're haunted by their memory.

"But I know / A love like this will end in tragedy / You know / Every kiss suspending gravity / Burns us both / To love this close / We lose ourselves / And I know we won't get out alive / But only the lonely survive"

If you like "Only The Lonely Survive" here are some other songs by Marianas Trench worth checking out:

I Knew You When | Haven't Had Enough | Stutter | One Love | Here's to the Zeros |

Broken Parts -- The Maine

The Maine's newest album, "You Are Ok," dropped Friday. It's 10 tracks about overcoming and enduring, even when life doesn't seem OK.

The band released the third single, "Broken Parts," last week.

The track focuses on how everyone is made of broken parts that can come back together again.

“We fall apart, rebuild, restart right where we are,” John O'Callaghan sings.

It’s part of an overreaching theme about life getting better, a message that makes its way into each song on the new album. “Broken Parts” offered a glimpse into an album that took hardships and spun them positively.

The Maine is set to perform in Michigan at the Sad Summer Festival on July 21.

If you like "Broken Parts" here are some other songs by The Maine worth checking out:

My Best Habit | Bad Behavior | Another Night on Mars | Taxi | Right Girl |

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind -- Logic

Logic announced his upcoming album, "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind," with the release of a song by the same title. A release date for the album has not yet been announced.

Logic exposes his innermost thoughts in this vulnerable and unguarded exposition. The video shows the artist juxtaposed with a black backdrop, snow (or ash) falling around him -- as he slowly bleeds out from a neck wound -- possibly symbolizing the vulnerabilities he's expressing.

He opens up about self-doubt, insecurities, anxiety and his battle with depression. The lyrics reveal a very personal and human side of the artist, and he speaks about topics that many people struggle with. It touches on the ups, downs and flatlines of human existence.

He also dives into the toll social media takes on his emotions and confidence.

"What if your life was under a glass? / And people tried to dig up shit from your past / And tell you what's good and what's not / And every time you drop a song, they say that it's wack or it's hot / And don't give a damn that it came from the heart / They tear it apart like hyenas that's here for the dreamers / That's here for the people that know what I'm sayin' / All of you people that know what I'm sayin' / F**k social media"

Depression and anxiety can be well-hidden by people who have grown accustomed to wearing a mask and hiding their struggles from the rest of the world.

"But nobody knowin' what's goin' on inside (On inside) / And they wonder why we all hide, s**t / Maybe I'm just overthinkin' / Or maybe I'm just over smokin' and drinkin' / And when I can't deal with the hate, I self-medicate / Sit in the corner and think of a better day / Maybe this bullet can help me to get away / I just cannot seem to think of a better way / Even though I know there is, that's why I keep goin' / That's why I keep flowin', that's why I keep perserverin'"

The song ends with the line, "Put your ego on the shelf and love yourself," something that does not always come easy but that we should all work toward.

Click here for suicide prevention support and mental health resources.

If you like "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" here are some other songs by Logic worth checking out:

Take It Back | Flexicution | 1-800-273-8255 | Nikki |

2all -- Catfish and the Bottlemen

“2all” is the third single off Welsh indie rock group Catfish and the Bottlemen’s newest album, “The Balance.”

The song focuses on falling for the words of others.

“Oh convinced me every time that I needed fooling so that I'd go and get it right,” vocalist Van McCann sings.

“The Balance” will be the band’s third studio album and their first record in three years. It’s due out April 26.

Catfish and the Bottlemen is slated to perform at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit on June 26.

If you like "2all" here are some other songs by Catfish and the Bottlemen worth checking out:

Tyrants | Business | Kathleen | Longshot | Cocoon |

Orange Trees -- MARINA

Marina And The Diamonds is back -- this time without the Diamonds. MARINA is expected to release "Love + Fear" on April 26. This will be her newest album since "Froot" in 2015.

Her latest release leading up to the album is "Orange Trees," a summer jam that I will be singing loudly in my car with the windows down -- hopefully heading to a beach -- but realistically, driving to work.

The song starts out a little odd, and if you're not familiar with MARINA's music, you might want to stop listening immediately. I promise, though, once you're about nine seconds in, the beat kicks in and things rapidly progress.

This is one of those songs that the more I listen to it, the more I like it. "Orange Trees" has really raised my expectations for the "Love + Fear" album. Previously, MARINA's music, while poppy, had dark themes. So far, the songs on "Love + Fear" seem to continue to share her vulnerabilities without getting quite as dark.

"Flowers in my hair, I belong by the sea / Where we used to be, sittin' by the orange trees / Summer in the air, bodies in the heat / Just you and me, sittin' by the orange trees"

The video itself is a work of art that'll have you daydreaming about being on a beach somewhere sitting under orange trees.

If you like "Orange Trees" here are some other songs by MARINA worth checking out:

How To Be a Heartbreaker | Lies (Acoustic) | Hollywood | Oh No! | I Am Not A Robot |

Other songs to check out:

Style -- Foster the People

Hold On -- Bishop Briggs

Tempo -- Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott

EDI's -- Tech N9ne

Enemies -- Jay Squared

Upcoming shows:

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.