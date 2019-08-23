'Living Legend' Stanley Clarke returns to the Detroit Jazz Festival

DETROIT - The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation proudly presents Stanley Clarke as its artist-in-residence for the 2019 Detroit Jazz Festival presented by Quicken Loans.

Clarke's much anticipated return and performances will be a highlight at the festival, now celebrating its 40th year.

As the 2019 artist-in-residence, Clarke will support educational clinics for students across the region throughout the year and lead multiple performances during Labor Day Weekend. Clarke will also be featured during an April 2 preview luncheon at the Detroit Athletic Club to unveil the festival's 2019 full lineup; and perform at a fundraiser at the Dirty Dogg Jazz Cafe that same night.

Previously, his scheduled sets during the 2014 and 2017 festivals were canceled due to inclement weather.

"Stanley Clarke is the perfect ambassador for our festivals during this banner year. His musical accomplishments, perennial career and commitment to the perseverance of jazz have unequivocally positioned him as a 'living legend'," said Chris Collins, president and artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival. "We're fortunate to bring him back as the 2019 Artist-in-Residence for what will be an exceptional 40th year jazz celebration."

Clarke is a four-time Grammy Award-winning, recording artist, performer, composer, conductor, arranger, producer and a composer for recordings and film. He truly attained "living legend" status during his more than 40-year career as a bass virtuoso. He is the first bassist in history to double in acoustic and electric bass with equal ferocity, and the first jazz-fusion bassist ever to headline tours, selling out shows worldwide. A veteran of more than 40 albums, Clarke's creativity has been recognized and rewarded in every way imaginable. He was Rolling Stone's first Jazzman of the Year and bassist winner of Playboy's Music Award for 10 straight years. Clarke was honored with Bass Player Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award and is a member of Guitar Player Magazine's "Gallery of Greats." In 2011, he was honored with the highly prestigious Miles Davis Award at the Montreal Jazz Festival for his entire body of work. In September 2016, Clarke became a part of the permanent collection displayed at the Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Clarke believes in giving back to help young musicians hone their skills. He and his wife, Sofia, established The Stanley Clarke Foundation fourteen years ago as a charitable organization, which offers scholarships to talented young musicians each year.

"Our mission of jazz not only brings dynamic artists and performances to Detroit but also showcases the discipline and creativity of jazz artists in our community," continued Collins. "This mission and the support of our sponsors and supporters are what gives us the ability to deliver the world's largest and best free jazz festival in the world."

About the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation

The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization that presents jazz and educational workshops throughout the year. The Foundation supports the Detroit Jazz Festivals presented by Quicken Loans, which is the largest free jazz festival in the world and a major tourist attraction for the city of Detroit, with 26 percent of its audience coming from out of state. For more information, visit detroitjazzfest.org

