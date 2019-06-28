Mikey Mike announces debut album with release of new single 'Yasmin you will never hear this'

Mikey Mike opens for Max Frost at The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor on March 18, 2019. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Singer-songwriter Mikey Mike is more than just a rapper, producer and poet.

He pours his heart into his work and connects well with his audience during live performances.

He announced his debut album release with a powerful new single, “Yasmin you will never hear this." Is it a love song? It seems like that, but feels like so much more.

It's a love song that only Mike would be able to share with the world. It's catchy, consistently vulnerable and moves the listener like poetry would. This track perfectly entwines heartbreak and love.

"He can make you laugh and cry in the same song," his debut single producer, Rick Rubin, said.

"Life On Earth Vol. 1" to be released Aug. 30.

“I wrote this song 5 years ago, and I never played it for her. I wanted to know if it had the heart and the juice to get back to her on its own," Mike said in a statement.

Mike has released his phone number to the public and spends hours talking to people every week, according to a press release. If you know Yasmin, give her Mike's number: 323-457-8794.

Mike's debut album, "Life On Earth Vol. 1," is expected to be released Aug. 30.

The album is a body of work that Mike expects to complete over the course of his lifetime. It will be released in volumes. Volume 1 will include some of his previously released material, including his popular "Doin' Me," which was featured in a Canon commercial.

Email us with local music suggestions and events at kclarke@wdiv.com or aainsworth@wdiv.com

