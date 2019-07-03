Rolling Stone introduces daily music charts tracking artists, songs, albums

Rolling Stone introduced music charts this week aimed at better tracking popular music on a day-to-day basis.

The Rolling Stone Charts include the Top 100 Songs, Top 200 Albums, Artists 500, Trending 25 and Breakthrough 25. The charts are designed to provide an "impartial, in-depth and in-the-moment view of the biggest songs, albums and artists in music."

According to Rolling Stone, the charts update daily, rather than weekly, like many charts.

The entertainment outlet said it uses an independent analytics company, Alpha Data, to monitor music. Read about the methodology behind the charts here.

