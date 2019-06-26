Sold-out Electric Forest Festival begins in West Michigan

ROTHBURY, Mich. - Thousands of people from all over are converging on a small West Michigan village for the 9th Annual Electric Forest Festival.

The 4-day music festival, held in the village of Rothbury, kicks off Thursday but patrons are already making the pilgrimage to start the party a day early.

More than 45,000 people are expected to attend this year's sold-out installment, which wraps up early Monday morning.

CHECK OUT PHOTOS FROM LAST YEAR HERE AND HERE

The String Cheese Incident, Odesza, Kygo, Zeds Dead and T-Pain are just some of the notable acts performing this year. However, the lineup includes a mulititude of artists from different music genres (it's not as Electric as you might think).

HQ is proud to present the official lineup for #EF2019: https://t.co/bLvAY8GgsI pic.twitter.com/4DSu6kkwPC — Electric Forest ⚡🌲 (@Electric_Forest) December 4, 2018

Have the 'fear of missing out?' Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com has you covered. Follow us on Instagram for a weekend of Electric Forest-goodness.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.