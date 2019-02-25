Netflix teases Scorsese film 'The Irishman' on alleged Hoffa hitman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Director Martin Scorsese attends the New York premiere of 'Vinyl' at Ziegfeld Theatre on January 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Martin Scorsese is getting the team back together for his latest film, "The Irishman," which is about Frank Sheeran, the man who claims to have killed Jimmy Hoffa.

The film, based on the 2003 book "I Heard You Paint Houses," is due out later this year in theaters and on Netflix.

A teaser trailer debuted Sunday night during the Oscars. The film is star-studded with Scorsese all-stars, including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci (who is coming out of retirement for the film), Ray Romano, Al Pacino, who is playing Jimmy Hoffa, Bobby Cannavale and more.

Not much is known about the movie, other than a simple plot tag line: "A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa."

Previous WDIV coverage: Interview: Charles Brandt, author 'I Heard You Paint Houses'

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran had long been a suspect in Jimmy Hoffa disappearance. Shortly before his death in 2003, Sheeran confessed to the crime in a memoir “I Heard You Paint Houses,” co-authored by Charles Brandt.

An associate of Philadelphia mafia boss Russell Bufalino and a Teamsters official, Sheeran had been a Hoffa ally. But when Bufalino and other organized crime figures turned on Hoffa, Sheeran sided with his organized crime mentor.

According to his confession, Sheeran came to Detroit on July 30, 1975 ostensibly to attend the wedding of Bufalino’s niece to the son of criminal defense attorney William Bufalino (no relation). Sheeran claims he used that opportunity and his friendship with Hoffa to lure Hoffa from the Machus Red Fox parking lot to a house where he ultimately killed.

While law enforcement has never verified Sheeran’s story, his name appears in the FBI’s “Hoffex” memo.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.