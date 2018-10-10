New 'Pet Sematary' movie trailer is out -- 'unfathomable evil with horrific consequences'

The trailer for the new "Pet Sematary" movie is now out.

This one looks just as creepy and weird as the original. The 1989 film was scary enough -- don't know why they had to make a new one, but why not?

This new one, which is slated to be April 5, 2019, is directed by Kevin Kölsch ("Holidays") and Dennis Widmyer ("Scream" TV series).

Of course both movies are based on the horror novel by Stephen King.

The story goes something like this:

Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home.

When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an "unfathomable evil with horrific consequences" -- that's the official description from the promotional ad.

Here's the first trailer:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.