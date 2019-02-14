Nickelodeon to reboot 'All That' with Kenan Thompson as executive producer

Fresh out the box. Stop, look, and watch. Ready yet, get set. It's All That!

Yes, that iconic 90s and 2000s sketch comedy show is returning to Nickelodeon with an all new cast, with former cast member and current "SNL" star Kenan Thompson at the helm.

Variety reports Nickelodeon will revive the show, which first aired in 1994. "All That" launched careers for many, including Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and others.

Thompson told Variety he's excited to revive the program.

“It means everything to me,” he told Variety. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins is excited to find new talent with the reboot.

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” said Robbins. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of ‘All That’ to the world.” He suggested the program would be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

"All That" aired from 1994 to 2005, lasting ten seasons on the network. TLC sang the iconic theme song. Nickelodeon expects some former cast members to make appearances in the series.

