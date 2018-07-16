People are donating money to help reality star Kylie Jenner become a billionaire

People are donating money to a GoFundMe campaign with a stated goal of helping 20-year-old reality star and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner become the world's youngest billionaire.

The page was set up after Jenner was named by Forbes as one of America's richest self-made women in 2018. According to the magazine, the "cosmetics queen" has a net worth of $900 million.

The campaign was created by New York comedian Josh Ostrovsky, also known as "The Fat Jewish." Ostrovsky wrote on the GoFundMe page:

Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes Magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking. I don't want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn't have a billion dollars. WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.

Many on social media took issue last week with Forbes' labeling of Jenner as "self-made."

The magazine says the star had already earned millions from TV programs and product endorsements before launching her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. According to Forbes, Kylie Cosmetics earned an estimated $330 million in 2017.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $2,000 of a $100 million goal.

