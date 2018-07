Chris Janson perfoms at Faster Horses 2018 at Michigan International Speedway on July 21, 2018. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

BROOKLYN, Mich. - Every year, Faster Horses Festival draws thousands to Michigan International Speedway for a giant party featuring country music and lots of beer.

This year's headliners include Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn and Florida Georgia Line.

Check out our photo gallery of Chris Janson, Billy Currington and Brooks & Dunn from day two:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.