Prosecutors charge man in connection with death of rapper Mac Miller

Mac Miller, a rapper and producer who began his rise in the music industry in his late teens, has died, his attorney David Byrnes tells the Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the death of hip-hop artist Mac Miller, who was found dead of a drug overdose nearly a year ago, NBC News reports.

The 42-page criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California alleges that Cameron James Pettit, 28, was one of three people who supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Miller had asked to be furnished with "percs," an abbreviation for percocet, a prescribed painkiller containing oxycodone.

Miller was discovered unresponsive in his Studio City home on Sept. 7, 2018. The manner of death was certified as an accident, although it was later determined that the rapper died of an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

Investigators, who served search warrants at multiple locations, recovered a plastic bag containing pills allegedly supplied by a prostitute and a madam. Two days earlier, Pettit delivered to Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax.

The criminal complaint detailed Instagram direct messages between Pettit and others reacting to the rapper's death. "I think I should probably not post anything …just to be smart," Petit allegedly said in one of the texts.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.