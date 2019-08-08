The new Dora movie and "Otherhood" are coming out--Should you see them?

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

It's TV on the big screen and movies on TV in this week's Reel Talk. Movie reviewer, Greg Russell joined us to talk about two new movies, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Otherhood.

Dora, the explorer now, has her own movie and she has aged up.

"This is high school Dora," explained Greg.

Just like in the TV show, Dora was raised in the jungle with her parents, but as a teen, her parents want her to go live with family in America and attend high school. Dora is a true fish out of water in this new environment adding to the comedy of the movie. When her parents get kidnapped, Dora must go on an adventure with her new friends to save them. Greg gave this movie 3 out of 5 reels, mentioning that this is a kids movie.

Otherhood is a new movie on Netflix starring a trio of actresses including Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and Felicity Huffman. They play three women who have known each other for a long time and all have adult sons that are about the same age. These ladies are trying to figure out what to do now as empty nesters, and decide to visit their sons in New York. The name "Otherhood" came from the fact that after your child grows up, motherhood doesn't really describe the role you play anymore, it's "otherhood." Greg gives this movie 4 out 5 reels for this simple reason, "you might look at it on the outside and think it is a chick flick. Truth of the matter is, it's a chick flick for both women and men... just kick back and have fun with it."

Greg, of course, had his giveaways. To enter to win them, click here https://bit.ly/2WmiobK

If you want to see Dora and the Lost City of Gold or any other movie in theaters, visit www.mjrtheatres.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.