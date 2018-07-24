Report: Demi Lovato rushed to hospital for heroin overdose

LOS ANGELES - Demi Lovato was rushed to an L.A. hospital Tuesday for a heroin overdose, TMZ reports.

TMZ says Lovato was transported from her California home and is being treated. Her condition is not known.

Lovato has dealt with drug addiction through her career, even living in a sober home at one point. She released a song last month titled, "Sober," where she talks about struggling with drug addiction.

Lovato, 25, has won several awards for her music. She was recently honored with the GLAAD Vanguard Award for her activism.

