Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, dies at 85

1933: Country music singer and musician Roy Clark, best known as the host of the TV show "Hee Haw" from 1969 to 1992, is born in Meherrin, Virginia.

A publicist said country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the cornpone TV show "Hee Haw" for nearly a quarter century, has died.

Jeremy Westby said Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla.

Clark was "Hee Haw" host or co-host for its entire 24-year run. The country music and comedy show's last new episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter.

Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops.



