Saturday Night Live kicks off Season 45 this weekend

SNL kicks off its 45th season this Saturday, 9/28, with Woody Harrelson returning for his fourth appearance as host and musical guest Billie Eilish making her debut appearance. You can catch the premiere at 11:30 p.m.

Need a laugh now and can't wait until Saturday? You can catch Weekend Updates' Michael Che and Colin Jost on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" or see Woody Harrelson on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" -- both tonight!



COMING UP NEXT ON SNL:

Oct. 5 - Phoebe Waller-Bridge w/ Taylor Swift

Oct. 12 - David Harbour w/ Camila Cabello

