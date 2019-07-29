See Local 4's Rhonda Walker in Big Sean's new music video

DETROIT - Big Sean just dropped the music video for his latest release "Single Again," and you may recognize a face or two in the video!

The video was shot around Detroit, including in Downtown Detroit outside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. It also features several Detroit actors and comedians.

Local 4 was also involved in the video, acting as the "news crew" for the video's story line, with cameo appearances by Rhonda Walker, Kim DeGiulio and others.

Big Sean is preparing to release his fifth solo studio album this year. His last album in 2017, "I Decided," was his second US No. 1 album.

Watch the new music video for "Single Again" below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.