Shelby Township singer joins Team Kelly on The Voice

Kicking off Season 16 of The Voice, Alena D’Amico from Shelby Township secured a spot on Team Kelly by singing "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes.

D'Amico's performance wowed all the judges during the Blind Audition, getting chair-turns from Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

After some thought, she decided to go with Clarkson as her coach.

The 26-year-old singer says she always loved singing but didn’t discover her talent until the fourth grade when she wowed her family and peers at a school show. She knew music was the path for her, but by the time she graduated high school, she was involved in the beauty world and went on to become a cosmetologist. She started her own bridal beauty company and soon brides started asking her to do their hair and makeup as well as perform at their wedding. Alena is gearing up to be a bride herself and hopes “The Voice” will be her chance to finally put her singing front and center.

