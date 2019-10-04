Six Flags interested in buying Cedar Point, Reuters reports

Six Flags is interested in merging with the owner of Cedar Point.

Reuters reports Six Flags has made a merger offer to Cedar Fair. A deal would combine two of the biggest amusement park operators in the U.S.

"This would be the biggest merger that we've ever had in our industry," Dennis Speigel, president of International Theme Park Services in Cincinnati, told Cleveland.com. "The whole industry is watching with a very interested eye, and that includes people not only domestically but also internationally."

Cedar Fair is said to be considering the offer.

Cedar Point fans took to social media to complain, claiming Cedar Point's quality would suffer with such a merger.

Cedar Point is to good to become Six Flags.

