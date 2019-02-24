Steve Garagiola: It is Oscars weekend, and the winner is...

It is time for the Oscars, so let's talk movies. Everyone has their own list of best and worst.

DETROIT - It is time for the Oscars, so let’s talk movies. Everyone has their own list of best and worst. Here are mine. What is on your list?

The classics

For this category, a movie must be 20 years old or older. I actually rank, "The Godfather" and The Godfather II" in a tie for best overall.

1. "The Godfather"

2. "Forrest Gump"

3. "To Kill a Mockingbird"

Family movie night

It was tough to narrow this category down to three. I had to leave out the original "Willie Wonka" (Gene Wilder) and "Back to the Future," two of my favorites.

1. "The Sound of Music"

2. "E.T."

3. "Mary Poppins"

Animated movie

"Toy Story" changed the course of animated movie-making. Check out the documentary, "The Pixar Story" (Netflix). It’s amazing what creativity, dedication and hard work can accomplish.

1. "Toy Story"

2. "The Lion King"

3. "Finding Nemo"

Comedy

Toughest category. So many good ones. So many bad ones.

1. "The Hangover"

2. "The Big Lebowski"

3. "Caddyshack"

Sports movie

These are sneaky sports movies. They are actually about love and relationships, but it sneaks up on you while you are not noticing. "Remember the Titans" and "Miracle" were hard to leave off the list.

1. "Field of Dreams"

2. "Pride of the Yankees"

3. "Jerry Maguire"

(No! Rudy is not on my list. Do not get me started on Rudy)

Chick flicks

Take away my man card if you must, but I thought these were great.

1. "Titanic"

2. "Sleepless in Seattle"

3. "Something to Talk About"

Popular movie franchises

Three of the most popular movie franchises in history...didn’t do anything for me.

1. "Star Wars"

2. "Harry Potter"

3. "Terminator"

Series that went too long

"Rocky" (6 movies): should have stopped after the first one

"Fast and Furious" (10 movies): Should have stopped before the first one

How about if you guys never do that again?

"Les Misérables"

Anne Hathaway and Russell Crowe. They are two great actors, but this movie just didn't do it for me.

I have probably left many of your favorites off my lists. What are your nominations?

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.