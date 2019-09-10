The night before: Detroit Youth Choir to perform in semifinals of "America's Got Talent"

LOS ANGELES, Cali. - Local 4's Kimberly Gill is in Los Angeles as the Detroit Youth Choir vies for a spot in the finals of "America's Got Talent."

The members of the choir gathered for some downtime the night before the semifinals. The group has worked hard to get where they are.

They're staying in Hollywood for three weeks in order to get comfortable with the time zone, "America's Got Talent" staff and the Dolby Theatre. Staying has also strengthened their family bond.

Tuesday on Local 4 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. we'll catch up with the Detroit Youth Choir right before they take the stage to perform live. We'll also speak with Terry Crews, to find out how the Flint native feels about his Golden Buzzer team making it this far.

