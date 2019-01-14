The Who bringing North American tour to Detroit in May

1979: The Who releases the album "The Kids Are Alright," a soundtrack album to the band's documentary film of the same name. The double album peaked at No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and went platinum.

The Who are coming to Detroit this spring.

Never ones for nostalgia, singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend will be unleashing the combustible force that is The Who, with syphmonic accompaniment this summer and fall in 2019.

Produced by Live Nation, The Who’s North American “Moving On! Tour” will bring their indelible brand of powerhouse rock to 29 cities to include Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit, on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $59) go on sale Friday, January 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, Live Nation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000.

The Who will also be releasing their first album of new songs in thirteen years later this year. On stage, the line-up will be rounded out by familiar WHO players featuring guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey and complemented by some of the best orchestras in the U.S. and Canada.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @TheWho is set to bring their #MovingOnTour to Little Caesars Arena on May 28! Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 18 at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/XafOyPu3qY — Little Caesars Arena (@LCArena_Detroit) January 14, 2019

