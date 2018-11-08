Too early? Detroit-area radio station 100.3 WNIC flips the switch to Christmas music

As is tradition in Metro Detroit, radio station 100.3 WNIC is playing Christmas music in November.

It may only be Nov. 8, but the Detroit station has flipped the switch to Christmas music for the rest of the year. The switch was made at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The station always switches to Christmas music for the holiday season, usually starting at some point in November. In 2016, they started on Nov. 3.

So, if you're already feeling the holiday spirit, enjoy. If not, then don't. We all have choices.

