VIDEO: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek offers update after cancer diagnosis, says season 36 is coming

DETROIT - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek offered an update Wednesday about the show after he announced last month that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Watch the update from Trebek below.

Trebek said he recently finished recording season 35 episodes. The game show host has hosted 50 episodes since his cancer diagnosis.

He will be focusing on his health for the next few months, but he is expected to be in the studio in July to record season 36, which will air beginning in September.

Hear Trebek's update below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.