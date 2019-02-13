WATCH: Detroit rapper vents about Michigan weather in new music video

Well, here's something we can all relate to: being tired of the snow.

Detroit rapper GmacCash released a song this week called, "Snow," where he vents about Michigan's unstable winter weather.

It's hilarious, amazing and factual. Yes, cursing is involved, but who hasn't cursed at Michigan weather?

GmacCash posted a clip to social media and the song has gone viral with more than 7,000 retweets as of Wednesday morning.

Watch the full "Snow" video below: (Contains explicit content):

