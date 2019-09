A Michigan woman lit up the stage on "The Voice" this week, landing on a team for the next round.

Elise Azkoul of Grand Rapids took part in blind auditions, delivering an amazing cover of Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons."

"Voice" coach Gwen Stefani was the only one to turn her chair, saying, "I love your style. I love your tone."

Watch her performance below:

