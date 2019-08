Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin has been trying his hand at comedy lately - and it's working out just fine.

Griffin, who recently competed at Just for Laughs in Montreal, is featured in Red Bull's digital series "Comedy Cab," where he surprised fans as a cab driver.

Some cab riders knew who Griffin was, some didn't and some just couldn't believe it.

It's a pretty fun time -- watch it below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.