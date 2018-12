The trailer for "Us," Jordan Peele's next horror film, was released on Tuesday morning.

The film, a follow up (not a sequel) to Peele's hit "Get Out," follows a family being terrorized by versions of themselves.

"Us," which stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker, opens March 15.

