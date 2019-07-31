Watch the first trailer for Martin Scorsese's Jimmy Hoffa film 'The Irishman'

The first real look at "The Irishman," director Martin Scorsese’s film on organized crime and the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, was released on Wednesday.

The film is due out on Netflix this fall.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century.

Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

This week marks 44 years since Hoffa vanished.

Watch the first trailer below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.