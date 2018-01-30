Watch the trailer for horror film being called 'the scariest movie in years'

It's being called one of the scariest movies in years.

The trailer for a new horror film, "Hereditary," has been released after the film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival to incredible reviews.

Here's the synopsis:

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.”

Here are some of the early reviews:

Thrillist: “The screams in the theatre were almost as frightening as what was on screen."

USA Today: “The most insane horror movie in years."

Variety: "The way the movie uses ghosts to tap the hidden impulses of its characters is very much in the mood of “The Shining.”

RELEASE DATE: June 8, 2018 (USA)

DIRECTOR: Ari Aster

CAST: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, and Milly Shapiro

Watch the trailer below:

