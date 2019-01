The first trailer for an upcoming documentary on Eminem was released this week.

The documentary, from Felix & Paul Studios, titled "Marshall From Detroit," follows Eminem's early life to his hugely successful music career.

"Growing up, Marshall Mathers dreamed of rapping his way out of Detroit. Years and fortunes later, he still hasn’t left."

Watch the trailer below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.